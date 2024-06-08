Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,973 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $74.77 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

