Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 70,986 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,986 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 60,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 197,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE:NMR opened at $6.20 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.