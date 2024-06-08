Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 137,935 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,935 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 110,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 597,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

