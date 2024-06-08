Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 968 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $513.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.65 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

