Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NUMV opened at $33.10 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $334.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

