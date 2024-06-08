Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $155.88 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

