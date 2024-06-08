Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069,204 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Hanesbrands worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,246,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

