Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

MPC stock opened at $175.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.93. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

