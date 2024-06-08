Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $7.69 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.93.

Baidu Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $156.98.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

