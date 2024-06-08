Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 18,775 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 245,958 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 620,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Orange by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Orange by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Orange by 16.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

