Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 62,613 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,613 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Crane worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR opened at $141.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

