MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.