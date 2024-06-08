Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTLGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,500.00. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.47 and a 52 week high of C$16.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.07.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

