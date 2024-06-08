Myria Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Myria has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Myria has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myria Profile

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 19,541,730,816 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00601333 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,364,706.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

