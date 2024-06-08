NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.
NaaS Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAAS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.33.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
