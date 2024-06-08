Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 89,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 650,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Natura &Co had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments.
