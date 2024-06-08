NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,587. The stock has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $264.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

