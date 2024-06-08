NCM Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 237,114 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

