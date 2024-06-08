NCM Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $136.72. 844,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,277. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

