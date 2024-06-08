NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,335 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 3,959,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,096. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

