NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

NCM Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. 1,507,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

