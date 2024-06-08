NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 286,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DGRO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 789,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,258. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

