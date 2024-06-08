NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $7.17 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00009528 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and approximately $307.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,657,042 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,472,685 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

