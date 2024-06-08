NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $7.38 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.81 or 0.00009831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.38 billion and $505.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,562,836 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,303,626 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,371,058 with 1,083,062,334 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.38300977 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $206,426,940.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

