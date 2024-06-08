Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.5 %

CRWD opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

