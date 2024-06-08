Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $742.38 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $742.38 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,311.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.29 or 0.00679954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00115373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00038711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.27 or 0.00239886 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00080760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,998,600,082 coins and its circulating supply is 44,316,844,689 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

