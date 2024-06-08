Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nestlé by 65.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter worth $656,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nestlé by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Stock Down 1.2 %

Nestlé stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.01. 360,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.