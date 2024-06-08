Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after acquiring an additional 466,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $268,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

