Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

