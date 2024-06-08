Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Down 6.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 1,913,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,656,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $862.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 2,529,694 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nextdoor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nextdoor by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP grew its stake in Nextdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 2,369,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Stories

