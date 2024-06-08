Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Susan L. Merkatoris Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

