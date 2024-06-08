Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NDLS remained flat at $1.97 during midday trading on Friday. 87,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.80. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

