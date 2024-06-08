Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares.
Northern Frontier Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Frontier
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.