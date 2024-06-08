NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 88,760 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

