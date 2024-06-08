NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

NV Bekaert Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. This is a boost from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About NV Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA engages in the provision of steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The Rubber Reinforcement Business unit develops, manufactures, and supplies steel tire cord and bead wire products and solutions for the tire sector.

