Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.75 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $705.62 million and $24.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.36 or 0.05316858 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00046849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002505 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.108661 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $30,776,883.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

