Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.64

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.62. Ocado Group shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 200 shares.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

