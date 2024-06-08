Old West Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 5.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.13. 1,042,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

