Old West Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,201. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

