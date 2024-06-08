Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 28,116 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Old West Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,116 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461,635 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 15.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,421 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 491,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 5,187,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,699. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

