Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

