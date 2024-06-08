OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCX. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

