Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,425 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

