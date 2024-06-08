P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading 11.9% Higher

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 569,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 386,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIII has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $177.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $388.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 110.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 296,936 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

