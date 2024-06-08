Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Celine Boston Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.33, for a total transaction of C$86,650.00.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

