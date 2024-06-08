Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Paychex by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $115,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

