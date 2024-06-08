Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $283,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,608 shares in the company, valued at $445,486,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 764,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,274. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $142.73 and a one year high of $374.04.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.