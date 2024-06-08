PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $23,509,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 36,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,194,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

