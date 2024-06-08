PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 12.3% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $42,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,179. The company has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

