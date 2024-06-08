PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

PED stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 million, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.54.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

